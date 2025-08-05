Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mohawk Council of Kahnawake considering road tolls in response to federal cuts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo speaks during a news conference regarding Bill C-5 and federal budget cuts in Kahnawake, Que., Tuesday, August 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. View image in full screen
Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) grand chief Cody Diabo speaks during a news conference regarding Bill C-5 and federal budget cuts in Kahnawake, Que., Tuesday, August 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes. GMH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake says it will probably impose tolls on the roads crossing its territory in response to looming federal budget cuts.

Grand Chief Cody Diabo told reporters the tolls could help offset the impact of cuts by Indigenous Services Canada on the Mohawk community south of Montreal.

He says his council is looking at implementing tolls on major highways where he says approximately 120,000 vehicles pass through daily.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Federal ministers have been asked to carve out savings of 7.5 per cent next spring, with cuts expected to rise to 15 per cent in 2028-29.

Diabo says the news of the cuts comes in the wake of Indigenous opposition to Bill C-5, which gives Ottawa the power to fast-track projects it considers to be in the national interest.

Trending Now

The Mohawk Council of Kahnawake is calling on the Liberal government to reverse the budget cuts, which it says could jeopardize programs in health care, education and infrastructure, among others.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices