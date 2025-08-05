Two teens charged with murder in death of 27-year-old man in London, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in the city’s west end over the long weekend.

Police say officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a group of people fighting with weapons in the area of Breton Park Crescent and Manitoulin Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say officers found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

Police say two teen boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder.

They say the suspects were scheduled to appear in a London court on Tuesday.