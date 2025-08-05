Two teens charged with murder in death of 27-year-old man in London, Ont.

Police in London, Ont., say two teens have been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man in the city’s west end over the long weekend.
Police say officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a group of people fighting with weapons in the area of Breton Park Crescent and Manitoulin Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
They say officers found a 27-year-old man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.
The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.
Police say two teen boys, aged 15 and 17, have been charged with second-degree murder.
They say the suspects were scheduled to appear in a London court on Tuesday.
