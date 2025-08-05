VPD’s Task Force Barrage will run beyond 6 months and residents say they feel safer

Send this page to someone via email

The VPD’s ‘Task Force Barrage,’ a $5-million initiative to flood Vancouver’s troubled Downtown Eastside with patrol officers and crack down on gangs and violent crime, will continue to operate past a tentative deadline of Aug. 13.

“We feel comfortable saying that it will surpass that timeline just because we’ve been very fiscally responsible with the funds,” the project’s commanding officer Insp. Gary Hiar said at a July 24 news conference announcing more than $2 million in cash and drugs seized during a July 17 raid at 339 East Hastings St..

Police said they initially estimated the city’s funding commitment would last approximately six months but with some fiscal prudence, they’ve been able to stretch that budget to sustain the primarily overtime operation through the next several weeks.

When he announced the program in February, former Vancouver Police Chief Const. Adam Palmer said the geographically tiny Downtown Eastside was responsible for 30 per cent of the city’s violent crime and 48 per cent of all shootings.

In the first five months of Barrage, the VPD said it seized 1,145 weapons, made 740 warrant arrests and submitted 492 reports to Crown counsel for potential charges.

The Hastings Crossing Business Improvement Association said members have seen notable reductions in serious crime with additional officers present in the neighbourhood, and it looks forward to the task force’s continuation.

However, executive director Landon Hoyt said the local BIA will “continue to push for stronger coordination with mental health and addictions teams, better communication with the community at large on policing strategies, and a move toward more relationship-oriented policing with consistent officers in the neighbourhood”.

Downtown Eastside resident Ann Crosby said she’s noticed more police officers on the streets since Feb. 13, and likes it because she feels safe.

“I was always nervous when there (weren’t) cops around,” Crosby said in an interview Monday.

Ravinder Kumar, who works in downtown Vancouver, said he witnessed a recent stabbing near East Hastings and Carrall Streets.

“This is not a good street here,” Kumar said. “All these cops here is good.”

When asked if he would like to see Barrage continue and if a new funding request will be put forward, the Vancouver mayor’s office said Ken Sim was not available for an interview.

In a statement provided by his office, Sim said the task force is making “tangible progress toward a safer community”. “We need to build on these achievements, ensuring lasting safety and stability for residents and businesses in the Downtown Eastside and surrounding areas,” stated the mayor.

When asked if the province would step up to keep Barrage going, B.C.’s Minister of State for Community Safety said it’s his job to work with communities across the province to ensure that violent crime is down and build safer neighbourhoods.

Terry Yung added that all municipalities can apply for targeted enforcement funding.

“We’ve created SITE (Specialized Investigation and Targeted Enforcement) and C-STEP (Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement) programs to work with all municipalities to create new initiatives that are going to be effective,” Yung told Global News in an interview. “As my understanding talking to residents of the Downtown Eastside, Task Force Barrage has been effective at addressing some of those issues.”

Kumar and Crosby, who said she doesn’t let her granddaughter come to the Downtown Eastside after her son was found dead in his room here, said they would like to see the increased police presence continue.

“I just don’t feel comfortable since I lost my son, with the safety and issues and stuff like that,” Crosby said.

The VPD said it is working on policing plans and long-term operational strategies to continue improving public safety in the Downtown Eastside, and should have more to say on this in the weeks ahead.

The mayor’s office confirmed it will be providing a joint update in September regarding next steps for Task Force Barrage.