Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victoria synagogue defaced with graffiti, police investigating

By Amy Judd & Kylie Stanton Global News
Posted August 5, 2025 10:52 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Victoria synagogue defaced by graffiti'
Victoria synagogue defaced by graffiti
The Congregation Emanu-El in Victoria was defaced with graffiti on Aug. 2. This occured on Tisha b'av, which is a day of mourning for the Jewish community. Kylie Stanton has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

WARNING: This story contains content that could be upsetting to some readers. Discretion is advised.

Early Saturday morning, congregants were gathering at the Congregation Emanu-El synagogue in Victoria when they found a hateful message written on a pillar at the entrance.

“If this person wanted to do something for the Palestine/Israel conflict, there are things one can do,” Rabbi Harry Brechner told Global News.

“This is not it.”

The message, which has now been painted over, read “Jews are evil! Because genocide is evil!”

It finished with the words “Palestinians will get their revenge against you child-killing Jew monsters.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Brechner said the Congregation Emanu-El synagogue in Victoria is the oldest synagogue, with the same congregation in the same building, in all of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Ezra Shanken, with the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver, said this message is another example of antisemitism in Canada.

“And how we as Canadians respond to moments like this and push back against extremism is how we are going to find safety for not just the Jewish community, but so many communities across Canada,” he said.

B.C.’s public safety minister posted on X about the incident, saying hate has no place in the province.

Trending Now

“I can confirm that this is now the subject of an active police investigation,” Nina Krieger wrote.

The Victoria Police Department told Global News that officers documented the graffiti and collected evidence, then worked with the City of Victoria to have it removed.

The message was also written on Tisha B’Av, which is the day that Jewish people mourn the destruction of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem and a day to remember many tragedies that have befallen Jewish people throughout history.

It is considered the saddest day on the Jewish calendar.

“As Jews in the world right now, we feel pretty vulnerable,” Brechner said.

“This is totally misguided and hateful.

“It’s just ugly.”

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices