Canada

3 facing smuggling-related charges after 44 migrants intercepted in Quebec: CBSA

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2025 4:50 pm
1 min read
A Canada Border Services Agency uniform is seen at the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Canada Border Services Agency uniform is seen at the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Canada Border Services Agency says it has arrested and charged three alleged smugglers after police intercepted a truck carrying 44 foreign nationals in southern Quebec over the weekend.

CBSA says RCMP and Quebec provincial police intercepted the vehicle with dozens of people aboard near Stanstead, Que. overnight between Saturday to Sunday.

The agency says Ogulcan Mersin, 25, and Dogan Alakus and Firat Yuksek, both 31, have been charged with inducing, aiding or abetting someone to commit an offence under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act as well as assisting people to enter Canada outside of a designated customs office.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CBSA says most of the foreign nationals were transferred to the CBSA’s refugee processing centre in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle where they are subject to immigration examinations.

The agency did not say what happened to the remaining foreign nationals.

The agency says the three suspects will remain detained until their case returns to court on Wednesday.

CBSA says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

