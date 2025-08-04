Mudslide shuts down a portion of highway in K-Country

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A portion of Highway 40 remains closed on Monday after it was shut down following a mudslide in Kananaskis Country this holiday weekend.

According to 511 Alberta’s social media post, it happened Saturday evening between Mount Lipsett and Mist Creek day use areas, about 30 minutes south of Kananaskis Village.

Reminder: Hwy40 btwn Mt. Lipsett & Mist Creek day-use areas, south of Kananaskis Village, remain CLOSED due to an earlier mudslide. (6:30am) #ABRoads #ABParks — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) August 4, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson with the Alberta RCMP tells Global News that the mudslide is estimated to have been about 60 feet wide.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Clean up crews were called in shortly after the mudslide and describe seeing rock and mud piled about two metres high on the highway.

RCMP says the closure is expected to last several days and visitors are being asked to use alternative routes.