Mudslide shuts down a portion of highway in K-Country

A portion of Highway 40 remains closed on Monday after it was shut down following a mudslide in Kananaskis Country this holiday weekend.
According to 511 Alberta’s social media post, it happened Saturday evening between Mount Lipsett and Mist Creek day use areas, about 30 minutes south of Kananaskis Village.
A spokesperson with the Alberta RCMP tells Global News that the mudslide is estimated to have been about 60 feet wide.
Get daily National news
Clean up crews were called in shortly after the mudslide and describe seeing rock and mud piled about two metres high on the highway.
RCMP says the closure is expected to last several days and visitors are being asked to use alternative routes.
- Alberta RCMP asking public for information on ‘suspect’ near Bowden
- Alberta RCMP advise residents living near Bowden to ‘secure their home’
- Forecasters predict Prairie wildfire smoke could cause hazy skies across Canada
- ‘Tech is booming’: Canada’s first quantum computing hub boots up in southern Alberta
Comments