Canada

Mudslide shuts down a portion of highway in K-Country

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted August 4, 2025 9:59 am
1 min read
Kananaskis Country mudslide View image in full screen
Clean up efforts underway following a mudslide on Highway 40 in Kananaskis Country. Craig Momney / Global News
A portion of Highway 40 remains closed on Monday after it was shut down following a mudslide in Kananaskis Country this holiday weekend.

According to 511 Alberta’s social media post, it happened Saturday evening between Mount Lipsett and Mist Creek day use areas, about 30 minutes south of Kananaskis Village.

A spokesperson with the Alberta RCMP tells Global News that the mudslide is estimated to have been about 60 feet wide.

Clean up crews were called in shortly after the mudslide and describe seeing rock and mud piled about two metres high on the highway.

RCMP says the closure is expected to last several days and visitors are being asked to use alternative routes.

