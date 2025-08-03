Royals catch fire late to defeat Blue Jays 7-4

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Kyle Isbel ignited a five-run 10th inning with an RBI double to push the Kansas City Royals to a 7-4 win in the series rubber match against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

With Randal Grichuk on second as the automatic runner, Isbel snuck a grounder down the right-field line off reliever Seranthony Dominguez (2-4) as the Blue Jays (65-48) lost back-to-back series for the first time since mid-May.

The Royals (56-56) tacked on two more runs with a Tyler Tolbert single with the bases loaded off Dominguez. A throwing error from catcher Alejandro Kirk and a sacrifice fly made it a five-run advantage before 41,461 at Rogers Centre.

Royals reliever Hunter Harvey (1-0) registered the win with a strong ninth inning. Toronto added two runs in the bottom of the 10th.

Kansas City tied the game for a second time with a two-out single from Vinnie Pasquantino off reliever Louis Varland that scored Bobby Witt Jr. in the eighth inning.

Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt only allowed one run on one hit with three walks and five strikeouts in six innings.

In the fourth inning, he was bothered by mound issues where his left foot landed. Bassitt issued back-to-back walks and hit Salvador Perez in the left arm to load the bases.

Mike Yastrzemski’s sacrifice fly made it 1-1.

Myles Straw knocked in Bo Bichette for Toronto’s first run in the second inning. The home side snatched a 2-1 lead with Joey Loperfido’s RBI single to centre in the fifth inning.

Royals starter Seth Lugo lasted 4 2/3 innings after 91 pitches. He gave up two runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Kirk returned to the Toronto lineup after missing seven games with a concussion.

Takeaways

Royals: John Rave made a diving catch to his left to take away an extra base-hit in the left-field gap from Addison Barger in the fourth inning.

Blue Jays: Newcomer Shane Bieber, who underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2024, made his first rehab start with triple-A Buffalo on Sunday. He threw 62 pitches in five innings, yielding two runs on five hits and a walk with six strikeouts. One of the hits was a homer. Bieber also picked off a runner at first base.

Key Moment

Isbel broke up Bassitt’s no-hit bid with a one-out single to centre in the fifth inning that eluded a leaping Ernie Clement.

Key Stat

After six hits in the series, Bichette left the field as the Major League Baseball hit leader with 138.

Up Next

The Blue Jays begin a six-game road trip on Monday against the Colorado Rockies and will conclude with a weekend series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers.

Lefty Eric Lauer (6-2) will face Colorado’s Tanner Gordon (2-3) in the series opener.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.