Canada

2 dead in separate drownings in Manitoba on Saturday: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 3, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP responding to summer drownings'
RCMP responding to summer drownings
RELATED: Manitoba waterways are proving to be deadly this summer after RCMP have responded to a number of drownings. Teagan Rasche reports.
Manitoba RCMP say they were busy with two separate reports of drowning over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, around 2 p.m., officers from the Steinbach detachment were called about a possible drowning at Reynolds Ponds in the rural municipality of Reynolds.

Police learned that a man had been swimming but didn’t resurface, and bystanders weren’t able to locate him.

With the help of an underwater recovery team, RCMP later found the 70-year-old Ontario man dead.

Later Saturday, around 8 p.m., Selkirk RCMP were called about an incident at Grand Beach, where two men were on the lake on a flotation device when they fell into the water.

Although a nearby kayaker was able to rescue one of the men, the other couldn’t be found.

The body of a 25-year-old Winnipeg man was later recovered.

Police continue to investigate both incidents.

Click to play video: 'Drowning Prevention Week in Manitoba: experts say tragic incidents still too high'
Drowning Prevention Week in Manitoba: experts say tragic incidents still too high
