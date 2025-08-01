Alberta RCMP asking public for information on ‘suspect’ near Bowden

Alberta RCMP have provided an update on the search for a “suspect” near Bowden, Alta., that included a large contingent of heavily-armed officers, police canine unit, RCMP helicopter and drone.
Shortly before noon on Friday, the RCMP issued an advisory to people living in an area just northwest of the town to “secure their home.”
Motorists were also asked to not pick up any passengers and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area was asked to report it to police.
The RCMP described the police operation by saying officers were working to track down a “suspect.”
Late Friday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said officers were initially called out to reports of a man attempting to light a fire along a rural road.
When they arrived, they located a stolen vehicle and conducted an “extensive search of the area,” in an attempt to track down a suspect.
RCMP now say the do not believe the suspect poses an immediate risk to the public, but the investigation continues and they will provide any additional updates that may become available.
Savinkoff also confirmed to Global News that the suspect officers are looking for is not an escapee from the nearby Bowden Institution, a medium-security prison operated by Correctional Services Canada.
Investigators are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the area between Highway 587 and Township Road 350, from Range Road 12 to Range Road 14, to give the RCMP a call or call 911.
