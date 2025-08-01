Alberta RCMP asking public for information on ‘suspect’ near Bowden

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have provided an update on the search for a “suspect” near Bowden, Alta., that included a large contingent of heavily-armed officers, police canine unit, RCMP helicopter and drone.

Shortly before noon on Friday, the RCMP issued an advisory to people living in an area just northwest of the town to “secure their home.”

Motorists were also asked to not pick up any passengers and anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area was asked to report it to police.

The RCMP described the police operation by saying officers were working to track down a “suspect.”

View image in full screen A large contingent of officers, a canine unit, a helicopter and a drone unit, were involved in the search for a suspect along a rural road, northwest of the town of Bowden on Friday. Global News

Late Friday afternoon, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said officers were initially called out to reports of a man attempting to light a fire along a rural road.

Story continues below advertisement

When they arrived, they located a stolen vehicle and conducted an “extensive search of the area,” in an attempt to track down a suspect.

View image in full screen The RCMP prepare to tow away a vehicle, believed to be stolen, after officers were called to an area northwest of Bowden, Ab. on Friday morning for reports of a man attempting to light a fire along a rural road. Global News

RCMP now say the do not believe the suspect poses an immediate risk to the public, but the investigation continues and they will provide any additional updates that may become available.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Savinkoff also confirmed to Global News that the suspect officers are looking for is not an escapee from the nearby Bowden Institution, a medium-security prison operated by Correctional Services Canada.

View image in full screen The RCMP confirmed to Global News, late Friday afternoon, that the “suspect” they were looking for was not an escapee from the Bowden Institution, a medium security prison located nearby. Global News

Investigators are asking anyone who sees any suspicious activity in the area between Highway 587 and Township Road 350, from Range Road 12 to Range Road 14, to give the RCMP a call or call 911.