Alberta RCMP advise residents living near Bowden to ‘secure their home’

The RCMP have issued a warning to people living in an area northwest of the town of Bowden, Alta.

In a written advisory, sent to the media just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday and also posted on social media, police said they are tracking “a suspect” in the area between Highway 587 and Township Road 350, from Range Road 12 to Range Road 14.

That’s just north of Bowden Lake, on the western outskirts of the community, which is located about 100 km north of Calgary.

The RCMP are advising residents of a heavy police presence in the area.

They’re also advising residents to “secure their home,” telling motorists not to pick up any pedestrians and asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

Police haven’t released any other details about the suspect or said why they are looking for the person, but they said an update will be provided when it’s available.