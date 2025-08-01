Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alberta RCMP advise residents living near Bowden to ‘secure their home’

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 2:34 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP are warning of a heavy police presence in an area just northwest of the town of Bowden and are advising residents to "secure their home" while they are tracking a "suspect." View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP are warning of a heavy police presence in an area just northwest of the town of Bowden and are advising residents to "secure their home" while they are tracking a "suspect.". Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The RCMP have issued a warning to people living in an area northwest of the town of Bowden, Alta.

In a written advisory, sent to the media just after 11:30 a.m. on Friday and also posted on social media,  police said they are tracking “a suspect” in the area between Highway 587 and Township Road 350, from Range Road 12 to Range Road 14.

That’s just north of Bowden Lake, on the western outskirts of the community, which is located about 100 km north of Calgary.

Alberta RCMP are advising residents in an area just northwest of Bowden to "secure their home" while officers track a suspect. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP are advising residents in an area just northwest of Bowden to “secure their home” while officers track a suspect. Global News

The RCMP are advising residents of a heavy police presence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

They’re also advising residents to “secure their home,” telling motorists not to pick up any pedestrians and asking anyone who sees something suspicious to call 911.

Alberta RCMP issued an advisory to residents living in an area just northwest of the town of Bowden late Friday morning to "secure their homes." View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP issued an advisory to residents living in an area just northwest of the town of Bowden late Friday morning to “secure their home.” X/RCMPAlberta

Police haven’t released any other details about the suspect or said why they are looking for the person, but they said an update will be provided when it’s available.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices