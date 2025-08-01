Boy, 15, and girl, 12, drowned in northwestern Ontario river: provincial police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl drowned in northwestern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of two children entering the Wabigoon River in the city of Dryden shortly after 4 p.m.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say neither child resurfaced and both were located and recovered from the water by emergency crews.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two youths were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.