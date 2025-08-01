Menu

Canada

Boy, 15, and girl, 12, drowned in northwestern Ontario river: provincial police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP responding to summer drownings'
RCMP responding to summer drownings
WATCH: RCMP responding to summer drownings.
Provincial police say a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl drowned in northwestern Ontario on Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to reports of two children entering the Wabigoon River in the city of Dryden shortly after 4 p.m.

They say neither child resurfaced and both were located and recovered from the water by emergency crews.

Ontario Provincial Police say the two youths were transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The victims’ identities have not been released.

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

