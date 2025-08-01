Calgary police homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Abbeydale

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Calgary police homicide unit have been called in to investigate after a man’s body was discovered in the northeast community of Abbeydale.

Police say officers were called around 1:20 a.m. on Friday to the 300 block of Abergale Drive Northeast for reports of a person in medical distress.

They discovered the body of a man, who was declared dead at the scene.

A large police presence, including members of the Calgary police canine unit, was at the scene Friday morning as officers searched a large area.

View image in full screen Members of the Calgary police canine unit are seen searching an area on Abergale Drive northeast where a man’s body was discovered early Friday morning. Global News

Police aren’t releasing any other details surrounding the man’s death, but an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday, after which more details are expected to be released.

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the man’s death to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.