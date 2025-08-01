Menu

Crime

Calgary police homicide unit investigating suspicious death in Abbeydale

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted August 1, 2025 12:10 pm
1 min read
A member of the Calgary police canine unit helps search an area on Abergale Drive Northeast where a man's body was discovered early Friday morning. View image in full screen
A member of the Calgary police canine unit helps search an area on Abergale Drive northeast where a man's body was discovered early Friday morning. Global News
Members of the Calgary police homicide unit have been called in to investigate after a man’s body was discovered in the northeast community of Abbeydale.

Police say officers were called around 1:20 a.m. on Friday to the 300 block of Abergale Drive Northeast for reports of a person in medical distress.

They discovered the body of a man, who was declared dead at the scene.

A large police presence, including members of the Calgary police canine unit, was at the scene Friday morning as officers searched a large area.

Members of the Calgary police canine unit are seen searching an area on Abergale Drive northeast where a man's body was discovered early Friday morning. View image in full screen
Members of the Calgary police canine unit are seen searching an area on Abergale Drive northeast where a man’s body was discovered early Friday morning. Global News

Police aren’t releasing any other details surrounding the man’s death, but an autopsy is scheduled to take place on Friday, after which more details are expected to be released.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are also asking anyone with information about the man’s death to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers online, by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.

