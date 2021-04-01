Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged days after stabbing in Abbeydale: Calgary police

By Jodi Hughes Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 10:38 pm
Police said a man with stab wounds was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Hospital early Monday. View image in full screen
Police said a man with stab wounds was dropped off at the Peter Lougheed Hospital early Monday. File/Global News

According to Calgary police, an efficient investigation led to charges in a stabbing that happened early Monday in the northeast community of Abbeydale.

A Calgary Police Service (CPS) news release Thursday said a man with reported stab wounds was “dropped off” at the Peter Lougheed Hospital just after 6 a.m. on March 29.

“Officers responded to the hospital and quickly determined a possible location of the assault,” police said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Officers responded to the hospital and quickly determined a possible location of the assault," police said.

The release described how investigators went to that possible assault location, which was a home in the 1200-block of Abbeydale Drive N.E.. Police said they found several witnesses still there, and that officers contained the home and conducted a search.

According to police, this led to two suspects being identified.

“It is believed that the offenders were known to the victim,” said police, “and that they were involved in an argument which escalated to an assault.”

Story continues below advertisement

Audrey Laura Corn, 22, of Calgary has been charged with one count of aggravated assault. Her next court appearance will be April 30, 2021.

Police said charges are pending against a second suspect.

CPS Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs pointed to the quick action of the patrol officers as being instrumental in charges being laid so quickly.

“It allowed us to efficiently direct our investigation resources, who were able to identify suspects and wrap up this investigation relatively quickly,” he said.

The release opened by stressing how prompt responses by patrol officers can be key to ensuring crucial evidence and witnesses are not lost, which protects the public and also reduces the cost and duration of an investigation.

 “Addressing violence in our community is a priority for the service,” Jacobs said.

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter:  "Addressing violence in our community is a priority for the service," Jacobs said.

Details about the victim were not shared beyond the fact he underwent surgery and his condition was upgraded to stable.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceCPSAbbeydaleAudrey Laura CornPolice investigate stabbingStabbing in AbbeydaleStaff Sgt. JacobsWoman charged in stabbing

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers