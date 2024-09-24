Winnipeg lawyer suspended for sexual harassment of law student

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg lawyer has been suspended for 30 days and ordered to pay $4,000 in legal costs after admitting to sexually harassing a student.

A decision by the Law Society of Manitoba, made Sept. 17, states Paolo Aquila pleaded guilty to one charge of misconduct for an incident that occurred at an event in Toronto.

Aquila, who works in real estate and corporate/commercial law at Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP, was a coach of the moot team – in which students participate in mock hearings – at the faculty of law at the University of Manitoba. While the team was attending an out-of-town competition, the complaint states Aquila “caressed” a student’s back and buttocks at a cocktail reception. In the vehicle ride back to the hotel, he then placed his hand on the student’s leg and caressed her thigh for the duration of the drive.

As outlined in the Law Society’s decision, Aquila admitted his actions amounted to sexual harassment, and that he had been consuming alcohol at the time. During mitigation, Aquila submitted a letter of apology to both the student and the law school along with reference letters from his colleagues and family.

Because of these “remedial actions,” the society set the suspension at 30 days, the shortest amount of time it would request in a case of sexual harassment. The decision also states Aquila is unlikely to reoffend.

The law society confirmed the power imbalance between the student and coach was a factor in determining the penalty. Aquila’s counsel also told the hearing panel that he will no longer be able to serve in law school programs.

The panel commended the student for coming forward with her complaint, saying she had “nothing to gain personally and everything to lose in doing so.”