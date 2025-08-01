B.C. sees surge in active wildfires, 120 now buring across province

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active wildfires in British Columbia continues to spike after high temperatures and lightning strikes this week, with about 120 blazes burning in the province.

The BC Wildfire Service says half of the active fires were started in the last 24 hours, with 16 declared out during that same time period.

The wildfire service says the Cariboo Fire Centre region in central B.C. saw more than 1,200 lightning strikes Wednesday, and they started 13 new fires in the area.

One blaze in the B.C. Interior just over 12 square kilometres in size is 10 kilometres south of Lytton, B.C., where an evacuation order for Lytton First Nation remains in place.

2:56 Bear Creek wildfire closes campsites near Harrison Lake

The wildfire service says while fire growth is predominantly to the west and north, it’s displaying “vigorous surface fire with a moderate to high rate of spread.”

Story continues below advertisement

It says the fire is highly visible from Highway 1, and motorists are asked to use extra caution and be aware of the surroundings while passing through.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It says heat warnings have ended for much of the province and there’s a small chance of isolated showers, but dry conditions mean fuel on the ground remains ripe for ignition.

Evacuation orders also remain in place for homes near Peachland in the Okanagan and near Cameron Lake on Vancouver Island.