B.C. sees surge in active wildfires, 120 now buring across province

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted August 1, 2025 12:46 pm
1 min read
RELATED: It's been a frightening 24 hours for Peachland residents, forced to leave their homes behind to flee the Drought Hill wildfire. Victoria Femia reports.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia continues to spike after high temperatures and lightning strikes this week, with about 120 blazes burning in the province.

The BC Wildfire Service says half of the active fires were started in the last 24 hours, with 16 declared out during that same time period.

The wildfire service says the Cariboo Fire Centre region in central B.C. saw more than 1,200 lightning strikes Wednesday, and they started 13 new fires in the area.

One blaze in the B.C. Interior just over 12 square kilometres in size is 10 kilometres south of Lytton, B.C., where an evacuation order for Lytton First Nation remains in place.

The wildfire service says while fire growth is predominantly to the west and north, it’s displaying “vigorous surface fire with a moderate to high rate of spread.”

It says the fire is highly visible from Highway 1, and motorists are asked to use extra caution and be aware of the surroundings while passing through.

It says heat warnings have ended for much of the province and there’s a small chance of isolated showers, but dry conditions mean fuel on the ground remains ripe for ignition.

Evacuation orders also remain in place for homes near Peachland in the Okanagan and near Cameron Lake on Vancouver Island.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

