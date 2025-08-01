Quebec’s Lacolle border sees surge in asylum seekers

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people seeking asylum at Quebec’s Lacolle border crossing has surged dramatically this summer, reaching five times the volume seen at the start of the year.

As of July 27, just over 3,000 asylum seekers had been processed at the Lacolle crossing, nearly triple the number recorded in June, according to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA).

The sharp increase is raising concerns among Montreal-based organizations that support refugee claimants, who say they’re struggling to keep up with the growing demand for housing, legal assistance and social services.

“We used to have about 20 to 30 people coming in per month,” Woodmy Estimé from La Traverse shelter for new arrivals in Montreal North told Global News. “Now it’s like around 60 to 70.”

La Traverse says most of the people who use its services are of Haitian origin who are fleeing the U.S. because of the immigration crackdown.

“My concern is for my family to not get deported back because the situation in Haiti is very critical,” Haitian Montrealer Shara Deriscar told Global News.

Advocates say many are scared and crossing at irregular border areas.

The RCMP says that in recent weeks, they too have seen a significant rise in the number of people crossing illegally.

The CBSA says Haitian nationals top the list of land border asylum claims as of July 27 this year.

