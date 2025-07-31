Menu

Politics

North Vancouver councillor wants fees for over-budget sewage plant spread more evenly

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 9:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Councillor says wastewater treatment plant fees should be fair across region'
Councillor says wastewater treatment plant fees should be fair across region
WATCH: A North Vancouver District councillor is raising concerns about the fee charges to homeowners for the new wastewater treatment plant. He said the surcharge should be restructured if an independent review isn't going to happen. Catherine Urquhart has more.
As the North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant sits $3-billion over budget, and after a secret vote shelved a review of the financial disaster, a North Vancouver district councillor is calling for reconsideration of surcharges.

“We’re kind of upset by all this, and we want to know why, and I hope there’s more transparency,” Councillor Herman Mah said.

North Shore homeowners will be forced to pay about $590 extra per year for the next 30 years to cover the cost of the sewage treatment plan.

That’s hundreds more than homeowners in other regions.

Mah is calling for a levelling of those surcharges.

Click to play video: 'Outrage grows over Metro Vancouver review decision'
Outrage grows over Metro Vancouver review decision

“I’m saying, let’s have everyone in Metro Vancouver pay the same amount,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“With this situation with the wastewater treatment plant, the trust and confidence in Metro Vancouver has eroded.”

Metro Vancouver responded to Global News, saying “at this time, limiting surcharges to North Shore homeowners is not being considered.”

Also speaking out, following the secret vote, is Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim.

“The corporate governance structure just doesn’t work, and there seems to be a lack of accountability and transparency, and until we change it, expect more of the same,” Sim said.

“I believe that the premier should intervene on Metro, absolutely 100 per cent.”

So far, Premier David Eby has taken no action.

“We’ll have a look at the justification for the decision by Metro Vancouver and how to move forward,” Eby said on Monday.

“But the bottom line is that Metro Vancouver needs to ensure accountability for taxpayers, and we’ll make sure that that happens.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

