Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

West Nile virus confirmed in Toronto, Canada’s 1st human case this year

By Nicole Ireland The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 6:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'West Nile Virus due to spread to remote areas of Quebec due to climate change'
West Nile Virus due to spread to remote areas of Quebec due to climate change
RELATED: Quebec warns West Nile Virus could spread to remote areas due to climate change – Jul 18, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Public Health Agency of Canada says this year’s first human case of West Nile virus acquired within the country has been confirmed in Toronto.

The confirmation comes after Toronto Public Health said its first laboratory-confirmed case of the virus in 2025 is an adult resident of the city with no travel history.

The virus is transmitted to humans through infected mosquitoes.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

PHAC’s West Nile surveillance report says that as of July 12, two other Canadian residents were infected this year while travelling outside of the country.

Its surveillance map shows West Nile detections in two mosquito pools in Ontario and one in Manitoba as of that date.

Toronto Public Health says symptoms usually begin between two to 14 days after a mosquito bite and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash, swollen lymph glands or a stiff neck.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It says older adults and people with compromised immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

People can prevent infection by avoiding mosquito bites — wear light-coloured long sleeves and long pants, use Health Canada-approved insect repellent, put tight-fitting screens on all windows and get rid of standing water in buckets, planters, pool covers and other containers to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices