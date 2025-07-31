Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Cenovus Energy reports reduced oil production due to spring wildfires

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 5:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Shifting winds ‘dramatically’ impacting Alberta wildfire fight'
Shifting winds ‘dramatically’ impacting Alberta wildfire fight
WATCH (June 2): Thousands of people are on edge in Alberta, where half of the province's wildfires are out of control. Heather Yourex-West looks at how shifting winds are making the fire fight unpredictable; where conditions have improved, and the terrifying danger one group of firefighters endured – Jun 2, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cenovus Energy has reported a lower second-quarter profit and it blames lower production, in part, on spring wildfires in western Canada.

The Calgary-based oil and gas producer released details of its quarterly update on Thursday.

In early June, Cenovus was forced to evacuate most company employees from its Christina Lake oilsands operations, south of Fort McMurray, Alta. because of the nearby Caribou Lake wildfire.

The Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility steam-assisted gravity drainage pad southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. View image in full screen
A steam-assisted gravity drainage pad at the Cenovus Christina Lake oilsands facility, southeast of Fort McMurray, Alta., is shown on April 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

At the time, the company estimated the reduced oil production at about 238,000 barrels of oil a day per day.

Story continues below advertisement

In Thursday’s update, it estimated the total production loss from the wildfire at two-million barrels.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company said a well leak and shut down of its Rush Lake facilities in western Saskatchewan, and maintenance at other oil production facilities, also weighed on production in the second quarter.

Cenovus said total upstream production was 765, 900 barrels of oil per day, compared to 800,00 barrels per day in the second quarter last year.

Net income fell to $851 million, or 45 cents Canadian per share in the three months that ended on June 30, 2025.

That’s down from $1 billion or 53 cents per share during the same period of 2024.

— With files from Reuters and The Canadian Press.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices