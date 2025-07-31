Fish on power lines caused blaze: B.C. fire crew

Send this page to someone via email

Firefighters say a brush fire in the British Columbia Interior was caused when a bird dropped a fish on power lines.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue says in a Facebook post that the fire happened Wednesday about six kilometres south of the town, sharing photos that include a charred fish on the blackened ground.

The post says investigators found the fish that “had been dropped by a local osprey onto hydro lines,” with the resulting embers starting the fire on dry grass below.

Firefighters say the fire occurred about three kilometres west of the closest river, and investigators suspect the “tired” bird may have dropped the fish due to its size and high temperatures at the time.

The post says without explanation that firefighters verified that the “prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident.”

The fire department says the incident briefly knocked out the power for the town of Ashcroft.

The post says firefighters and ranchers used about 4,800 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.