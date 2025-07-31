SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Sponsored by
BCAA
Sponsored by
BCAA
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Fish on power lines caused blaze: B.C. fire crew

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 5:28 pm
1 min read
People are seen in this handout photo putting out a brush fire south of Ashcroft, B.C., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Ashcroft Fire Rescue says the blaze was likely caused by a bird dropping a fish onto local power lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Facebook, Ashcroft Fire Rescue (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
People are seen in this handout photo putting out a brush fire south of Ashcroft, B.C., on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. Ashcroft Fire Rescue says the blaze was likely caused by a bird dropping a fish onto local power lines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Facebook, Ashcroft Fire Rescue (Mandatory Credit).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters say a brush fire in the British Columbia Interior was caused when a bird dropped a fish on power lines.

Ashcroft Fire Rescue says in a Facebook post that the fire happened Wednesday about six kilometres south of the town, sharing photos that include a charred fish on the blackened ground.

Click to play video: 'Drought Hill wildfire near Peachland continues to burn, tourists advised to stay informed'
Drought Hill wildfire near Peachland continues to burn, tourists advised to stay informed

The post says investigators found the fish that “had been dropped by a local osprey onto hydro lines,” with the resulting embers starting the fire on dry grass below.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Firefighters say the fire occurred about three kilometres west of the closest river, and investigators suspect the “tired” bird may have dropped the fish due to its size and high temperatures at the time.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The post says without explanation that firefighters verified that the “prime suspect sustained no injuries in the incident.”

The fire department says the incident briefly knocked out the power for the town of Ashcroft.

The post says firefighters and ranchers used about 4,800 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices