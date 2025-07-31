Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Cluster of new Ontario measles cases mostly in the Sudbury area

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 1:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS'
Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS
WATCH - Health Matters: Measles cases taper off in Ont., rise in NS
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A northeastern Ontario region that saw its first measles infection this summer is now reporting dozens of new cases.

Public Health Ontario is reporting 40 new cases in the Sudbury area’s public health unit, which also covers Chapleau and Manitoulin Island.

That accounts for most of the province’s 54 new cases for the week of July 22 to 29, and brings the total number to 2,352 since an outbreak began in October.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On July 22, the Sudbury public health unit reported its first case of measles since 2014 in an infant too young to be vaccinated against the highly contagious disease.

Last Friday, the public health unit said its investigation into that first case led to discovering that measles was actually introduced to the area seven weeks earlier and infected a cluster of 39 people.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The previously undetected cluster of measles cases was linked to several private gatherings, and led to exposures at public locations.

Health officials say the majority of the infections reported the previous week have resolved.

Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, the region’s acting medical officer of health, said in a statement last week that local cases are predominantly in unvaccinated individuals.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices