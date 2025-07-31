Toronto’s new renovictions bylaw comes into effect, aimed at protecting tenants

Send this page to someone via email

A new Toronto bylaw targeting renovictions comes into effect today, requiring landlords to get a licence before carrying out repairs or renovations that force tenants to move out.

The City of Toronto says the new bylaw is designed to protect tenants from “bad faith” evictions that happen under the guise of renovations.

The city says landlords looking to get a rental renovation licence must now notify tenants of their intentions and agree on the renter’s temporary living arrangements or compensation.

It says the licence is required even if tenants intend to return to their units once renovations are complete.

Landlords must apply for the licence within seven days of giving notice of ending tenancy — known as an N13 notice — to the renter.

The city says renters who suspect landlords are not following the new bylaw can report them to the city.