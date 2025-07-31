Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Toronto’s new renovictions bylaw comes into effect, aimed at protecting tenants

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 31, 2025 12:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Toronto forges ahead with renoviction bylaw and rental plan'
Toronto forges ahead with renoviction bylaw and rental plan
RELATED: The first day of Toronto City Council's June meeting was dominated with rental housing, including new protections for renters and pushing forward a plan to get more shovels in the ground. Matthew Bingley reports – Jun 26, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A new Toronto bylaw targeting renovictions comes into effect today, requiring landlords to get a licence before carrying out repairs or renovations that force tenants to move out.

The City of Toronto says the new bylaw is designed to protect tenants from “bad faith” evictions that happen under the guise of renovations.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city says landlords looking to get a rental renovation licence must now notify tenants of their intentions and agree on the renter’s temporary living arrangements or compensation.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It says the licence is required even if tenants intend to return to their units once renovations are complete.

Landlords must apply for the licence within seven days of giving notice of ending tenancy — known as an N13 notice — to the renter.

The city says renters who suspect landlords are not following the new bylaw can report them to the city.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices