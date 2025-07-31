Judge to rule on bail for 3 charged in Quebec militia plot

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A judge is scheduled to rule today on whether to grant bail to three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged plot to forcibly seize land in the Quebec City area.

Quebec court Judge René de la Sablonnière heard evidence and arguments over three days.

Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24, face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

2:25 New insight on alleged anti-government militia in Quebec

There is a publication ban on details of the bail hearing, which heard from an RCMP officer, the three accused and several of their family members.

Story continues below advertisement

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail under a lengthy list of conditions that include wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The Canadian Armed Forces have said Forbes and Chabot were active members of the military at the time of their arrest.