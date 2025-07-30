Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Amid a rainy July, long-awaited Taber corn ready to be enjoyed

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 8:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Amid a rainy July, long-awaited Taber corn ready to be enjoyed'
Amid a rainy July, long-awaited Taber corn ready to be enjoyed
WATCH: What started as a challenging year for some southern Alberta farmers has turned into a flourishing yield, thanks to some timely July rain. However, the weather did slow progress of a local staple: the much-beloved Taber corn. But as Justin Sibbet reports, locals say it was worth the wait.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A little over a month ago, some southern Alberta farmers were extremely concerned for their crops, even going as far as to say it could be an historically bad year.

“We were as dry as I’ve ever seen it, ever. We were on the road to zero production by the third week of June, then the rain started,” said Stephen Vandervalk, a farmer in the Fort Macleod area.

He says the rain that fell in July was so significant, he’s had his fill.

“When you’re a farmer and you say you don’t want more rain, you don’t like to say that.

“It’s been a long time, at least 10 years, since I’ve been able to say we don’t need anymore rain.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's been a long time, at least 10 years, since I've been able to say we don't need anymore rain."

While he says plenty of crops are flourishing, there has been a downside to the wet weather.

Story continues below advertisement

“With the weather the way it’s been, we just decided to hold off for a few extra days just to make sure the cobs were where I wanted them to be for selling,” said James Molnar or Molnar Farms, one of the producers of the famous Taber corn.

Click to play video: 'The rise in Taber corn popularity and how hail damage may impact sales'
The rise in Taber corn popularity and how hail damage may impact sales

However, he says rain or not, his product is finally on the shelves once again.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We got our first stand open today and then we’ll move into another one tomorrow, then possibly two more on Friday. Hopefully start shipping to stores next week.”

The other Taber corn producer, Johnson Fresh Farms, hit the market a couple days ago, which one seller says has been well-received.

“People love it. They come by and they’re like, ‘I love seeing these trucks driving around,'” said Breanna Gough.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s that love of the product that makes the job so fulfilling for Molnar.

“Being a farmer, that’s probably one of the most pleasurable thing I have is seeing the excitement in people’s eyes with all of our products, because we grow a lot of products,” said Molnar.

“Just seeing people happy with the product they get, that’s what makes it worthwhile.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Just seeing people happy with the product they get, that's what makes it worthwhile."
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices