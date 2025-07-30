Amid a rainy July, long-awaited Taber corn ready to be enjoyed

Send this page to someone via email

A little over a month ago, some southern Alberta farmers were extremely concerned for their crops, even going as far as to say it could be an historically bad year.

“We were as dry as I’ve ever seen it, ever. We were on the road to zero production by the third week of June, then the rain started,” said Stephen Vandervalk, a farmer in the Fort Macleod area.

He says the rain that fell in July was so significant, he’s had his fill.

“When you’re a farmer and you say you don’t want more rain, you don’t like to say that.

"It's been a long time, at least 10 years, since I've been able to say we don't need anymore rain."

While he says plenty of crops are flourishing, there has been a downside to the wet weather.

“With the weather the way it’s been, we just decided to hold off for a few extra days just to make sure the cobs were where I wanted them to be for selling,” said James Molnar or Molnar Farms, one of the producers of the famous Taber corn.

However, he says rain or not, his product is finally on the shelves once again.

“We got our first stand open today and then we’ll move into another one tomorrow, then possibly two more on Friday. Hopefully start shipping to stores next week.”

The other Taber corn producer, Johnson Fresh Farms, hit the market a couple days ago, which one seller says has been well-received.

“People love it. They come by and they’re like, ‘I love seeing these trucks driving around,'” said Breanna Gough.

It’s that love of the product that makes the job so fulfilling for Molnar.

“Being a farmer, that’s probably one of the most pleasurable thing I have is seeing the excitement in people’s eyes with all of our products, because we grow a lot of products,” said Molnar.