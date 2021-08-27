Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
August 27 2021 12:00am
01:46

Taber Cornfest 2021 kicks off with minimal restrictions

After modifying last year’s festivities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taber’s Cornfest is back to normal. As Erik Bay tells us, the action is popping as the town celebrates all things corn.

Advertisement

Video Home