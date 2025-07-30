U.S. ends ‘de minimus’ tariff exemption for all low-value packages

Send this page to someone via email

The United States is suspending a “de minimis” exemption that allowed low-value commercial shipments to be shipped to the United States without facing tariffs, the White House said on Wednesday.

Under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, packages valued at or under US$800 sent to the U.S. outside of the international postal network will now face “all applicable duties” starting August 29, the White House said.

Trump earlier targeted packages from China and Hong Kong, and the White House said the recently signed tax and spending bill repealed the legal basis for the de minimis exemption worldwide starting on July 1, 2027.

“Trump is acting more quickly to suspend the de minimis exemption than the OBBBA requires, to deal with national emergencies and save American lives and businesses now,” the White House said in a fact sheet, referring to the bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Goods shipped through the postal system will face one of two tariffs: either an “ad valorem duty” equal to the effective tariff rate of the package’s country of origin or, for six months, a specific tariff of $80 to $200 depending on the country of origin’s tariff rate.