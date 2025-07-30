Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

U.S. ends ‘de minimus’ tariff exemption for all low-value packages

By Christian Martinez Reuters
Posted July 30, 2025 3:53 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump frustrated with India trade talks, thinks 25% tariffs will help: Haslett'
Trump frustrated with India trade talks, thinks 25% tariffs will help: Haslett
WATCH ABOVE: Trump frustrated with India trade talks, thinks 25% tariffs will help: Haslett
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The United States is suspending a “de minimis” exemption that allowed low-value commercial shipments to be shipped to the United States without facing tariffs, the White House said on Wednesday.

Under an executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, packages valued at or under US$800 sent to the U.S. outside of the international postal network will now face “all applicable duties” starting August 29, the White House said.

Trump earlier targeted packages from China and Hong Kong, and the White House said the recently signed tax and spending bill repealed the legal basis for the de minimis exemption worldwide starting on July 1, 2027.

Click to play video: 'Carney says U.S. trade talks at ‘intense phase,’ as deadline looms'
Carney says U.S. trade talks at ‘intense phase,’ as deadline looms
Trending Now

“Trump is acting more quickly to suspend the de minimis exemption than the OBBBA requires, to deal with national emergencies and save American lives and businesses now,” the White House said in a fact sheet, referring to the bill known as the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

Story continues below advertisement

Goods shipped through the postal system will face one of two tariffs: either an “ad valorem duty” equal to the effective tariff rate of the package’s country of origin or, for six months, a specific tariff of $80 to $200 depending on the country of origin’s tariff rate.

© 2025 Reuters

Sponsored content

AdChoices