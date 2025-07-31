Bees cause a buzz at New Brunswick’s legislature

Send this page to someone via email

The summer months haven’t slowed down the New Brunswick legislature’s departmental building. Instead, it’s been buzzing — literally.

Thousands of yellow and black bees, climbing over one another and into two white rectangular beehives, have made their home on the top of the building.

That’s no accident. It’s the result of a lot of planning from an unusual source: Health Minister John Dornan.

“Early one morning, when all the bees are home, we block off the entrance, put them in a truck, brought them up here, before the crack of dawn,” he said.

Both hives come from his property, where he’s been a beekeeper for over two decades.

This year he decided to expand that hobby to the property at the centre of New Brunswick’s provincial governance.

“It does help pollinators in the area, and it shows a bit of an example of what New Brunswickers can do to help the environment,” he said.

