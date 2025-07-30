Menu

Canada

Manitoba farmers dealing with drought-plagued fields

Posted July 30, 2025 7:38 pm
Drought conditions in Manitoba's Interlake have led to states of agricultural emergency or disaster in some RMs. View image in full screen
Drought conditions in Manitoba's Interlake have led to states of agricultural emergency or disaster in some RMs. Global News / File
Many Manitoba farmers continue to grapple with fields plagued by drought this season.

The Rural Municipality of West Interlake is the latest area to declare a state of agricultural disaster, due to low precipitation stunting growth and drying up water sources.

Other RMs in the Interlake area have made similar declarations, including Coldwell, Woodlands, Armstrong, and St. Laurent.

According to Keystone Agricultural Producers, most parts of the province are dealing with varying levels of drought.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

