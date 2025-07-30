Manitoba farmers dealing with drought-plagued fields

See more sharing options

Many Manitoba farmers continue to grapple with fields plagued by drought this season.

The Rural Municipality of West Interlake is the latest area to declare a state of agricultural disaster, due to low precipitation stunting growth and drying up water sources.

Other RMs in the Interlake area have made similar declarations, including Coldwell, Woodlands, Armstrong, and St. Laurent.

According to Keystone Agricultural Producers, most parts of the province are dealing with varying levels of drought.

