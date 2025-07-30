Police catch man charged with murder in Ontario hit-and-run

After nearly two weeks, police in Niagara Falls, Ont., say they have finally caught up with a man who is accused of fatally running over an 82-year-old man with his own car.

The ordeal began on July 17, when officers were dispatched to Charles Daley Park in Lincoln at around 9:45 a.m. after a report that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and fled the scene.

Two days later, police revealed that 82-year-old Larry Pearce of St. Catharines had succumbed to his injuries suffered in the collision while in hospital.

Police said Pearce had been at the park for about 40 minutes before he began to drive off. As he was leaving the parking lot, “he stopped and engaged in an interaction with unknown suspect(s).”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Pearce then got out of the vehicle to talk with them and that was when a suspect hopped in and took control of the wheel, according to police. They say Pearce then jumped in front of the vehicle in an attempt to stop the thief from making off with his Honda CR-V but he fell to the ground and the SUV drove off.

Story continues below advertisement

Three days after the incident, police announced they were looking to speak with Davy Rocchetti in connection with the incident. They did not say whether the man was a suspect but did say he was wanted on charges unrelated to the hit and run, including mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and operation while prohibited.

Then, on July 23, police announced that Rocchetti was facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Pearce’s death and that officers were seeking a Canada-wide warrant in their search for the man.

Police said Rocchetti had been spotted in the 2012 grey Honda CR-V in Mississauga along with his pitbull-style dog.

Then last Thursday, police from Peel Region were dispatched to North Sheridan Way in Mississauga for a vehicle fire.

It was later confirmed to be the missing CR-V, according to police, who said a man was seen walking away from the SUV after it had been set ablaze.

Police say they finally caught up with Pearce on Tuesday night, arresting him for second-degree murder and taking him back to Niagara Region.

Police did not say where the arrest was made but noted that officers from Niagara, Peel and Toronto were involved.