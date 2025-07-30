Menu

Crime

B.C. launches new police unit to crack down on human trafficking

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 30, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
File photo. Three Grande Prairie suspects have been arrested for human trafficking offences after a Toronto woman was allegedly forced into working in the sex trade. View image in full screen
File photo. British Columbia has launched a new police unit to crack down on human trafficking. Getty Images
British Columbia has launched a new provincial police unit targeting human trafficking.

The new 12-member Counter Human Trafficking Unit (CHTU) is tasked with cracking down on human trafficking and organized crime networks, while boosting support for victims and improving education and training.

“Human trafficking occurs in all areas of our province, and we all have a role to play in helping to prevent these horrific crimes,” B.C. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Nina Krieger said.

“The creation of this new unit marks a significant step forward in our government’s efforts to assist police in identifying and supporting victims of human trafficking, while also strengthening evidence-gathering to ensure those responsible for these crimes are held accountable.”

The province says the new unit will work with police across the province, providing training to officers and boosting capacity in investigations.

Forty-three incidents of human trafficking, which involves the exploitation of vulnerable people for profit, were reported to B.C. police in 2023, but the province says the number is likely far higher as the offence is complex, often hidden and significantly under-reported.

“By bringing together the specialized skills and resources we need to fight human trafficking, we can better support victims and survivors while disrupting and dismantling the people and criminal networks that exploit these vulnerable victims,” said Chief Supt. Eiija Rain, officer in charge of the BC RCMP major crime section.

Funding for the new unit comes from $230 million the province has earmarked for provincial policing to allow the RCMP to hire officers in specialized units, including the internet child explotiation unit and the BC Highway patrol.

So far, police have hired 225 of an anticipated 256 new officers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

