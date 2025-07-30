Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government poll suggests concerns over health care, crime and immigration

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2025 11:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg Police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery – May 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An opinion poll done for the Manitoba government suggests concerns about crime and public safety have risen steadily.

The Benchmark poll by Leger is commissioned by the province and conducted every few months to gauge public concerns.

The latest available survey, done in October and obtained this week under the province’s freedom of information law, suggests affordability and health care remain the most popular concerns.

Crime was the third-most cited worry, among 69 per cent of respondents.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

That number has increased in three consecutive Leger polls, going back to February 2023, when it was cited by 55 per cent.

Half the respondents of the most recent survey said the number of immigrants coming to Manitoba is too high, while 25 per cent said the number is just about right.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey involved an online panel of 818 Manitobans between Oct. 21-31, 2024.

Trending Now

Because online polls do not randomly sample the population, they cannot be assigned a margin of error.

Click to play video: '‘Stretching their dollars’: New study says Canadians struggle with food prices'
‘Stretching their dollars’: New study says Canadians struggle with food prices
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices