Manitoba government poll suggests concerns over health care, crime and immigration

An opinion poll done for the Manitoba government suggests concerns about crime and public safety have risen steadily.

The Benchmark poll by Leger is commissioned by the province and conducted every few months to gauge public concerns.

The latest available survey, done in October and obtained this week under the province’s freedom of information law, suggests affordability and health care remain the most popular concerns.

Crime was the third-most cited worry, among 69 per cent of respondents.

That number has increased in three consecutive Leger polls, going back to February 2023, when it was cited by 55 per cent.

Half the respondents of the most recent survey said the number of immigrants coming to Manitoba is too high, while 25 per cent said the number is just about right.

The survey involved an online panel of 818 Manitobans between Oct. 21-31, 2024.

Because online polls do not randomly sample the population, they cannot be assigned a margin of error.