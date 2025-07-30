Some e-bikes are being recalled in Canada due to fall hazard

A recall has been issued for Momentum Vida E+ e-bikes over concerns that a part of the bike could create a fall hazard.
Health Canada and Giant Bicycle Canada Inc. are urging Canadians who may own the products to immediately stop using them.
The issue surrounds a fork steerer tube that can crack, break or separate during use, causing the user to potentially fall.
As of July 22, 2025, the company has received no reports of injuries in Canada. There have been four reports of broken tubes in the U.S., but no injuries have occurred.
A total of 1,446 units of the affected products were sold in Canada and were purchased between September 2019 and June 2025.
Consumers are advised to contact an authorized Giant Bicycle Canada dealer for a free inspection and a fork replacement, if necessary.
The e-bikes come in metallic red, pearl white, metallic navy blue, metallic green, indigo blue and happy mint colours.
Bikes that have a serial number in which the third character is “H,” “J” or “K” are included in the recall and must have the fork steerer tubes replaced free of charge.
The recall notes bikes that have “G” as the third character in the serial number require an additional visual inspection by an authorized Giant Bicycle dealer to determine fork status.
