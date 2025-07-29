Menu

Canada

U.S. and Canada strengthen ties in push for nuclear energy leadership

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 6:53 pm
2 min read
U.S. and Canada strengthen ties in push for nuclear energy leadership
WATCH: Government officials and industry leaders from the U.S. and Canada are strengthening collaboration on nuclear power, highlighting shared goals around energy security, clean power, and global competitiveness.
North American leaders and energy executives are deepening cross-border collaboration in a renewed push for nuclear power, positioning the U.S. and Canada as strategic partners in global energy security.

At the Midwestern Legislative Conference in Saskatoon, participants from both countries emphasized the importance of nuclear energy as a clean and reliable solution to growing power demands, particularly amid increasing geopolitical competition.

“Let’s go through this incredible collaboration, coordination for economic benefit and security benefit here between Canada and the U.S., and we’ll be able to dominate globally,” said John Gorman, president of Westinghouse Canada.

Gorman noted that while the U.S. remains the current leader in operating nuclear reactors, that position could be challenged by the pace of development in countries like China.

Canada’s uranium reserves, particularly in Saskatchewan, were highlighted as key assets in the nuclear supply chain.

“The number of reactors that are going to be needed not only here in North America but around the world… All of that manufacturing, those supply chains, the ongoing servicing, the fuel, all comes from North America,” said Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.








Executives also addressed efforts to reduce reliance on foreign sources of enriched uranium.

“We’ve got uranium from here, we’ve got conversion in Ontario… We’re working on enrichment in Wilmington, North Carolina,” said Tim Gitzel, CEO of Cameco.

“The U.S. needs enrichment. Why? Because we gave it all away to the Russians and the Chinese over the last 25 years. They’re handing us our lunch at the moment. We’ve got to get it back.”

Despite growing interest, concerns about high costs and long construction timelines remain. Minnesota State Senator Ann Johnson Stewart raised questions about affordability after a U.S. nuclear project far exceeded its original budget.

“I do agree, we need to look more towards nuclear energy. However, the last nuclear plant that was built in the U.S. was originally estimated at $14 billion, ended up costing $35 billion, and had a seven-year time overrun,” Stewart said.

Leaders acknowledged that regulatory reform will be key to speeding up deployment without compromising safety or public trust.

“We’re 14 years away right now… to build nuclear reactors greenfield,” Moe said.

Despite the challenges, officials at the summit pointed to the broader strategic importance of energy independence.

“You ensure that your energy is secure and you’re not dependent on unallied nations or unfriendly nations… And herein lies the greatest opportunity that we have as Canadians and Americans to really determine our own future,” said Moe.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

