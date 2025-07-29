Winnipeg Blue Bombers cancel practice, bring back defensive back from training camp

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were scheduled to return to practice on Tuesday for the first time since getting handed a third straight loss, but they were unable to even take the field.

The Bombers were forced to cancel practice due to the poor air quality with all the smoke in the air from the wildfires. The Bombers will have just one full practice this week, air quality permitting, to prepare for Friday’s rematch against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Bombers also made a move to address their struggling pass defence, which is now ranked sixth out of the nine CFL teams after giving up over 350 yards in the loss to the Argos.

The club brought back defensive back Dexter Lawson Jr. after signing him to their practice roster. The 25-year-old attended Bombers training camp in the spring but was among their final cuts.

Lawson played 13 games for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the previous two seasons. He made 17 tackles in four contests in the 2024 campaign and recorded his only career interception in 2023 while appearing in nine regular season games and the Eastern Semifinal.

With a 3-3 record, the Bombers tangle with the 2-5 Argonauts on Friday at Princess Auto Stadium with kickoff scheduled for shortly after 7:30 p.m.