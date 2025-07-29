SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jays trade for Dominguez from Orioles

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 5:47 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays have made their first move ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline.

Toronto has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Seranthony Dominguez and cash considerations from the Baltimore Orioles. In exchange, the Jays are sending pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown over to Baltimore.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays claim top spot in American League'
Blue Jays claim top spot in American League

Dominguez has reported to the Jays and will be active for the second game of the two sides’ doubleheader on Tuesday, according to the team. Toronto also designated right-hander Chad Green for assignment.

The 30-year-old Dominguez had a 3.24 earned-run average in 43 games for the Orioles this season.

He also had 54 strikeouts and 24 walks in 41 2/3 innings of work.

Dominguez was traded to Baltimore on July 26, 2024, after five-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and will be a free agent by season’s end.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

