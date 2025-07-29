Winnipeg cops seize $2.2M in meth, cocaine in months-long investigation

See more sharing options

Winnipeg police say they’ve seized $2.2 million in meth and cocaine as part of a drug investigation that began in April.

Over the course of the probe, police seized 43 kilograms of meth, as well as 1.9 kilograms of cocaine, plus cash, packaging materials and other paraphernalia.

Police allege that a suspect they identified tried to ship a kilogram of cocaine through the mail, which was intercepted by organized crime investigators.

In May, a 49-year-old man was arrested while leaving a La Verendrye Street home, which police subsequently searched, along with homes on Noble Avenue and Mapleglen Drive.

Insp. Josh Ewatski of the organized crime division said police took 430,000 individual doses of meth off the street thanks to the seizures.

The man has been charged with possession of cocaine and meth for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possessing the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Police said he was released on an undertaking.