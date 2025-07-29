Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec auditor general investigating subsidies to embattled electric battery industry

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Signage is seen at the entrance to the Northvolt plant, dubbed Northvolt Six, in Saint-Basile-le-Grande, Que., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Signage is seen at the entrance to the Northvolt plant, dubbed Northvolt Six, in Saint-Basile-le-Grande, Que., on Thursday, March 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The office of Quebec’s auditor general says it is investigating the millions of dollars in subsidies given by the province to the electric battery industry.

Major players in the sector have come under severe financial difficulties, such as vehicle maker Lion Electric and battery manufacturer Northvolt.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A spokesperson for the auditor general’s office wouldn’t give details on the status of the investigation, only saying a report is expected in the spring.

The Quebec government gave $270 million to Northvolt’s Swedish parent company before it filed for bankruptcy in Europe.

Trending Now

Quebec’s pension fund manager — Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec — invested $200 million in the company.

Meanwhile, Lion electric was recently purchased for a fraction of its former value after it went into bankruptcy protection, with the Quebec government losing its $140-million investment.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices