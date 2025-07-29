Menu

3 tornadoes touched down in Ontario over the weekend: Researchers

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 29, 2025 11:37 am
1 min read
Canada’s most expensive natural disasters of 2024
RELATED: Canada's most expensive natural disasters of 2024 – Jan 14, 2025
Three tornadoes touched down in Ontario on the coastline of Lake Huron over the weekend, according to the Northern Tornadoes Project.

The NTP says the tornadoes occurred in and around the Goderich area on Saturday between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. as storms passed over the area.

The first confirmed twister touched down over Lake Huron southwest of Goderich at around 6:30 p.m. as a long-lived supercell thunderstorm was over the body of water.

There was no damage reported, and the NTP says it did not find any along the shoreline either. The twister has been assigned a default EF0 rating by the NTP.

As the storm continued to move across the area, a second tornado touched down at Potter’s Hill around 25 minutes later.

The tornado left behind damage to a barn and as well as a second building and damaged trees but no injuries were reported. The NTP says the damage was consistent with winds of 125 kilometres per hour, which gave the twister an EF0 rating.

Finally, the same storm system spawned a third twister near Harlock, which the NTP estimates reached speeds of 90 km/h, giving it a rating of EF0. There were some trees damaged but no injuries.

