Canada

Dewdney Avenue construction on track to meet deadline

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
Dewdney Avenue construction on track to meet deadline
WATCH: Construction along Dewdney Avenue is well into its second year and local businesses are optimistic for the finished product but they are enjoying the spectacle.
Construction along Dewdney Avenue in Regina is well into its second year. Local businesses along the street have had to create workarounds for parking and welcome customers to keep business flowing.

Despite those workarounds, some local restaurants along the street have been making the best of the situation and have enjoyed watching a major project be completed outside their front door.

Katherine Ludwig spoke with the businesses about how work this summer has gone in the video above.

