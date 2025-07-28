Body discovered in burning vehicle in Fraser Valley

Send this page to someone via email

Police in British Columbia are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning car.

Mounties in Agassiz, B.C., say officers responded late Sunday to a report of a vehicle fire on Cheam Road in the community of Popkum.

Police say when emergency responders arrived, they found a body inside the vehicle.

Homicide detectives have been deployed and will be taking over the investigation, and RCMP say the area will be cordoned off while investigators process the scene.

Police say the death is believed to be criminal in nature.

They are also urging anyone with dash camera footage of the area near Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road on Sunday night and Monday morning to contact investigators.