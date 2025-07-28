Menu

Video link
Headline link
Body discovered in burning vehicle in Fraser Valley

By Chuck Chiang The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2025 7:11 pm
1 min read
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team View image in full screen
File photo of homicide investigators. Clayton Little / Global News
Police in British Columbia are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning car.

Mounties in Agassiz, B.C., say officers responded late Sunday to a report of a vehicle fire on Cheam Road in the community of Popkum.

Police say when emergency responders arrived, they found a body inside the vehicle.

Click to play video: 'IHIT investigating murder suicide after 2 people found dead in Abbotsford home'
IHIT investigating murder suicide after 2 people found dead in Abbotsford home
Homicide detectives have been deployed and will be taking over the investigation, and RCMP say the area will be cordoned off while investigators process the scene.

Police say the death is believed to be criminal in nature.

They are also urging anyone with dash camera footage of the area near Cheam Road and Bridal Falls Road on Sunday night and Monday morning to contact investigators.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

