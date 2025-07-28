Menu

Economy

B.C. seeking a second round of private-sector renewable energy projects

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 2:09 pm
1 min read
BC Hydro is going back to the private sector as it seeks another round of bids for renewable power projects to feed the grid.

To qualify, the projects must create renewable electricity, have a capacity of 40 megawatts or greater and have at least one quarter First Nations ownership.

The Crown corporation is looking to acquire up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year from the bids, equivalent to what the Site C dam can produce, and enough electricity to power about half a million homes.

This is the province’s second call for power in as many years.

BC Hydro inked deals for 10 new wind power projects during the last round that the province says will deliver up to $6 billion in private investment and create about 2,000 construction jobs.

The province says it will announce the latest round of successful bidders next year, with projects slated to be operational by 2033.

BC Hydro is planning to issue new calls for power every two years.

British Columbia has been a net importer of power for the last two years as drought conditions put pressure on the hydroelectric dams that produce about 90 per cent of the province’s electricity.

In fiscal year 2024, BC Hydro imported 13,600 gigawatt hours of electricity, about 25 per cent of its total power, at a cost of nearly $1.4 billion.

