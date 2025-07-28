B.C. seeking a second round of private-sector renewable energy projects

Send this page to someone via email

BC Hydro is going back to the private sector as it seeks another round of bids for renewable power projects to feed the grid.

To qualify, the projects must create renewable electricity, have a capacity of 40 megawatts or greater and have at least one quarter First Nations ownership.

The Crown corporation is looking to acquire up to 5,000 gigawatt-hours per year from the bids, equivalent to what the Site C dam can produce, and enough electricity to power about half a million homes.

This is the province’s second call for power in as many years.

2:15 BC Hydro rates going up 7.5 per cent over next 2 years

BC Hydro inked deals for 10 new wind power projects during the last round that the province says will deliver up to $6 billion in private investment and create about 2,000 construction jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it will announce the latest round of successful bidders next year, with projects slated to be operational by 2033.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

BC Hydro is planning to issue new calls for power every two years.

British Columbia has been a net importer of power for the last two years as drought conditions put pressure on the hydroelectric dams that produce about 90 per cent of the province’s electricity.

In fiscal year 2024, BC Hydro imported 13,600 gigawatt hours of electricity, about 25 per cent of its total power, at a cost of nearly $1.4 billion.