Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carney cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, ferry rates to fulfill election promise

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted July 28, 2025 10:51 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Confederation Bridge toll becomes federal election issue'
Confederation Bridge toll becomes federal election issue
RELATED: Prince Edward Island’s bridge toll has become an election issue, with Liberal Leader Mark Carney pledging to reduce it. Suzanne Lapointe reports. – Apr 24, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney has fulfilled a federal Liberals election promise to reduce tolls on the Confederation Bridge, which links Prince Edward Island with mainland Canada.

Carney, who was in Prince Edward Island on Monday, said tolls will drop from $50.25 to $20 starting Aug. 1 for vehicles.

The bridge handles around 95 per cent of all passenger and commercial traffic to and from the province.

As well, the federal government is cutting fares by half for passengers, vehicles and commercial traffic on the Eastern Canada Ferry Services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Those ferries include routes between Woods Island, P.E.I. and Caribou, N.S., Saint John, N.B. and Digby, N.S., as well as Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Qué. and Souris, P.E.I.

Fuel surcharges for the ferries are also being eliminated.

Story continues below advertisement

Marine Atlantic, a constitutionally mandated ferry service connecting Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, will reduce traveller fares by 50 per cent and freeze commercial freight rates.

Trending Now

Ottawa notes that Marine Atlantic plays a “critical role in the region’s trade and social links.” Nearly 65 per cent of goods that are transported to and from Newfoundland are transported by Marine Atlantic, including 90 per cent of all perishables like produce and propane.

Carney said that cutting tolls and fares in Atlantic Canada will save Canadians and businesses millions of dollars.

“When we make it more affordable to travel between provinces, we increase mobility across the region. We build a stronger Atlantic Canada, and with more opportunity and greater prosperity,” he said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices