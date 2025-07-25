Menu

Canada

U.S. Christian musician’s West Kelowna tour date remains, amid backlash

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 8:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Controversial American musician’s West Kelowna concert safety plan under review'
Controversial American musician’s West Kelowna concert safety plan under review
WATCH: Sean Feucht calls himself a musician, missionary and activist, but critics see him as a symbol of division and far-right ideologies. Feucht is set to bring his tour to West Kelowna, and as Victoria Femia reports, it's prompting the city to review the concert's safety plan.
He mixes faith with music and politics, but this American, Christian rocker’s Canadian tour is striking the wrong chord for some.

Sean Feucht, a MAGA-aligned missionary and musician, has been dropped by six venues across Canada amid growing concerns.

“We have had venues cancelled, we have been threatened,” Feucht said in a Twitter video.

Despite this backlash, West Kelowna remains one of the few cities still hosting Feucht’s tour, along with Abbotsford. The city is closely monitoring the situation ahead of his Aug. 23 performance at the Memorial Park Amphitheatre.

Click to play video: 'Venues pulling permits for controversial MAGA musician set to perform in Edmonton'
Venues pulling permits for controversial MAGA musician set to perform in Edmonton

In a statement, West Kelowna officials said they are listening to public concerns and reviewing safety and security plans in collaboration with the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to limited information provided by the event organizer and raised public worries, the city expressed increased concerns about public safety and emphasized the need for the organizer to meet all necessary security requirements.

The city also noted it is limited in its ability to restrict access to public spaces but is using this opportunity to review booking procedures and consider new policies for future rentals. They stressed that private events held in city facilities do not reflect West Kelowna’s values, which are rooted in respect, kindness, and inclusivity.

Trending Now

Advocacy Canada President Wilbur Turner described Feucht’s presence as problematic. “The city has certain values of inclusivity and being welcoming,” he said.

Sean Feucht has made headlines for opposing abortion rights, COVID restrictions, and the LGBTQ2 community — positions critics say go against the spirit of the city.

“It’s actually very harmful; it doesn’t match with the values of most Canadians,” said Turner.

“The majority of Canadians don’t have a problem with the queer community, and so this is just trying to drive a wedge into causing more division.”

Feucht, however, defended his Let Us Worship tour on Twitter, saying, “If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word.”

Story continues below advertisement

As venues continue to cancel, Feucht is fundraising to finish his tour, urging supporters to help him “worship Jesus.”

Locations, including Parks Canada in Nova Scotia and the National Capital Commission in Quebec, have withdrawn permitting for the event, citing safety concerns, risk of protest and support for the LGBTQ2 community.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

