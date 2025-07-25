U.S. Christian musician’s West Kelowna tour date remains, amid backlash

Send this page to someone via email

He mixes faith with music and politics, but this American, Christian rocker’s Canadian tour is striking the wrong chord for some.

Sean Feucht, a MAGA-aligned missionary and musician, has been dropped by six venues across Canada amid growing concerns.

“We have had venues cancelled, we have been threatened,” Feucht said in a Twitter video.

Despite this backlash, West Kelowna remains one of the few cities still hosting Feucht’s tour, along with Abbotsford. The city is closely monitoring the situation ahead of his Aug. 23 performance at the Memorial Park Amphitheatre.

2:04 Venues pulling permits for controversial MAGA musician set to perform in Edmonton

In a statement, West Kelowna officials said they are listening to public concerns and reviewing safety and security plans in collaboration with the RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to limited information provided by the event organizer and raised public worries, the city expressed increased concerns about public safety and emphasized the need for the organizer to meet all necessary security requirements.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The city also noted it is limited in its ability to restrict access to public spaces but is using this opportunity to review booking procedures and consider new policies for future rentals. They stressed that private events held in city facilities do not reflect West Kelowna’s values, which are rooted in respect, kindness, and inclusivity.

Advocacy Canada President Wilbur Turner described Feucht’s presence as problematic. “The city has certain values of inclusivity and being welcoming,” he said.

Sean Feucht has made headlines for opposing abortion rights, COVID restrictions, and the LGBTQ2 community — positions critics say go against the spirit of the city.

“It’s actually very harmful; it doesn’t match with the values of most Canadians,” said Turner.

“The majority of Canadians don’t have a problem with the queer community, and so this is just trying to drive a wedge into causing more division.”

Feucht, however, defended his Let Us Worship tour on Twitter, saying, “If I had shown up with purple hair and a dress claiming to be a woman, the government wouldn’t have said a word.”

Story continues below advertisement

As venues continue to cancel, Feucht is fundraising to finish his tour, urging supporters to help him “worship Jesus.”

Locations, including Parks Canada in Nova Scotia and the National Capital Commission in Quebec, have withdrawn permitting for the event, citing safety concerns, risk of protest and support for the LGBTQ2 community.