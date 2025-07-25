Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Another hit to the Canadian wallet, US tariffs loom over consumers

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 8:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Another hit to the Canadian wallet, US tariffs loom over consumers'
Another hit to the Canadian wallet, US tariffs loom over consumers
WATCH: Canadians could soon see higher prices on everyday goods, from trading cards to cars, as new tariffs from the United States loom. Global's Hersh Singh reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canadians could soon see higher prices on everyday goods, from trading cards to cars, as new tariffs from the United States loom.

Set to potentially go live on Aug. 1, these tariffs and counter-tariffs would mean added costs for businesses.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Local businesses A Muse N Games is already experiencing price hikes. Some of their items like trading cards are seeing a 25-per cent increase in cost.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says that companies are now struggling to expand due to higher costs and low customer demand.

Trending Now

Canadians are already facing rising expenses for groceries and housing. Mitchell Etkin of Match Auto says that people are moving away from brand new vehicles due to tighter budgets.

For the whole story, watch the video above.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices