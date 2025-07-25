Another hit to the Canadian wallet, US tariffs loom over consumers

See more sharing options

Canadians could soon see higher prices on everyday goods, from trading cards to cars, as new tariffs from the United States loom.

Set to potentially go live on Aug. 1, these tariffs and counter-tariffs would mean added costs for businesses.

Local businesses A Muse N Games is already experiencing price hikes. Some of their items like trading cards are seeing a 25-per cent increase in cost.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB) says that companies are now struggling to expand due to higher costs and low customer demand.

Canadians are already facing rising expenses for groceries and housing. Mitchell Etkin of Match Auto says that people are moving away from brand new vehicles due to tighter budgets.

For the whole story, watch the video above.