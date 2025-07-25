Menu

Headline link
Canada

Miners rescued in B.C. are in good health, caught up on sleep, company says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 2:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'All 3 miners in ‘good health’ after rescue from collapsed B.C. mine'
All 3 miners in ‘good health’ after rescue from collapsed B.C. mine
At a press conference on Friday, officials confirmed that three miners trapped for over 60 hours at B.C.'s Red Chris Mine had been safely rescued. Newmont says all three are in good health, and a full investigation is underway into the collapse that blocked their escape.
Three miners, trapped underground at a northwestern B.C. mine since Tuesday morning, have been reunited with their families after they were rescued on Thursday night.

Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty, three workers from Hy-Tech drilling, are safe and in good health, Bernard Wessels, global head for health, safety and security with Newmont, said at a press conference on Friday morning.

Newmont owns and operates the Red Chris mine, which is a gold and copper mine south of Dease Lake.

“We are deeply relieved that all three individuals are safe and in good health and spirits,” Wessels said.

“Their consistent access to food, water and ventilation was remained in place in the refuse chamber underground over the last two days.”

Wessels said that around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the rescue team reached the refuge chamber and found all three drillers waiting for them.

They arrived back at the surface at 10:40 p.m.

“What the response has shown is that safety protocols work,” Wessels added.

“Incredible that Kevin, Darien and Jesse did exactly what they were trying to do and because of that, they stayed safe for more than 60 hours until we could bring them to surface and home.”

The miners, who are Hy-Tech drilling employees, were in a refuge area with food, water and air that can accommodate up to 16 people for 48 hours, which is about 700 metres from the rockfall site, according to Newmont.

The drillers became trapped on Tuesday after two sections of the underground area caved in.

“They said they had a good sleep and could catch up on sleep,” Wessels added.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

