Crime

Tow truck drivers caught fighting each other over Ontario car crash: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted July 25, 2025 10:51 am
1 min read
20 arrested, over 100 charges laid in GTA tow truck violence investigation
RELATED: On Wednesday, Chief Supt. Joseph Matthews announced that Toronto police, in partnership with the Durham Regional Police Service, York Regional Police and the Ontario Provincial Police, have arrested 20 people and laid more than 100 criminal charges in connection with violence in the towing industry. – Jun 18, 2025
A pair of tow truck drivers were scrapping it out as officers arrived at the scene of a collision in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

The service says officers were dispatched to a collision on Franklin Boulevard near Mill Creek Road at around 2:15 p.m. and found a fleet of tow trucks waiting for them.

Police say there were seven tow trucks from four companies at the scene when they arrived, despite the fact that zero calls for service had been placed by those involved in the collision or officers.

In addition, two of the drivers were fighting at the scene, according to a release from police.

In the end, officers issued 21 charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act against tow truck drivers and companies.

Police say one of the tow trucks was also taken off the road due to safety concerns.

Police also issued a reminder to residents that “tow truck drivers and companies are not permitted to attend collision scenes or solicit business unless they have been requested by the involved parties or police, in accordance with regulations under the Towing and Storage Safety and Enforcement Act (TSSEA).”

