Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Edmonton business community appeals Beverly Motel supportive housing project

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 7:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton business community appeals Beverly Motel supportive housing project'
Edmonton business community appeals Beverly Motel supportive housing project
The Beverly Business Association is appealing Edmonton city council's decision to turn the Beverly Motel into supportive housing. Sarah Komadina reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Beverly Business Association made an appeal to Edmonton city council’s decision to turn the Beverly Motel on 118th Avenue into the supportive housing.

On Thursday, businessman Alex Bosker presented on behalf of the association to Edmonton’s subdivision and development appeal board.

He said the association is concerned that the city changed the commercial lot to residential.

Bosker claimed if anyone can step in, rezone and build a residential space in the heart of their business strip it won’t be a robust district anymore.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta, who is spearheading the project, said the supportive housing units will help revitalize the area, stressing it won’t be a drop-in centre but a place of healing.

The appeal board has 15 days to make its decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to December 2023, the motel was home to several long-term residents, but they were forced to move when the building underwent much-needed renovations.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Long-term Edmonton motel guests searching for a home for the holidays'
Long-term Edmonton motel guests searching for a home for the holidays

Sarah Komadina has more details in the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices