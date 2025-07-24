Edmonton business community appeals Beverly Motel supportive housing project

Send this page to someone via email

The Beverly Business Association made an appeal to Edmonton city council’s decision to turn the Beverly Motel on 118th Avenue into the supportive housing.

On Thursday, businessman Alex Bosker presented on behalf of the association to Edmonton’s subdivision and development appeal board.

He said the association is concerned that the city changed the commercial lot to residential.

Bosker claimed if anyone can step in, rezone and build a residential space in the heart of their business strip it won’t be a robust district anymore.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta, who is spearheading the project, said the supportive housing units will help revitalize the area, stressing it won’t be a drop-in centre but a place of healing.

The appeal board has 15 days to make its decision.

Prior to December 2023, the motel was home to several long-term residents, but they were forced to move when the building underwent much-needed renovations.

