Leaf Rapids evacuees come together amid wildfire fears

During a time of devastation and uncertainly, residents of Leaf Rapids are coming together.
“All you can see is the sides of the roads just scorched,” evacuee Lianna Anderson said. “You can see flames and embers on either side of the road they are going in.”
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Anderson describing the harrowing scene in her tight knit community. A wildfire in the Leaf Rapids area has damaged one home and has evacuees feeling helpless in Winnipeg.
Trending Now
For the full story, watch the video above.
Comments