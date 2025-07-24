Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Leaf Rapids evacuees come together amid wildfire fears

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 11:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Leaf Rapids evacuees coming together'
Leaf Rapids evacuees coming together
Residents of Leaf Rapids were evacuated two weeks ago, and as Teagan Rasche shows us, some of them held a march in Winnipeg.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

During a time of devastation and uncertainly, residents of Leaf Rapids are coming together.

“All you can see is the sides of the roads just scorched,” evacuee Lianna Anderson said. “You can see flames and embers on either side of the road they are going in.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anderson describing the harrowing scene in her tight knit community. A wildfire in the Leaf Rapids area has damaged one home and has evacuees feeling helpless in Winnipeg.

Trending Now

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices