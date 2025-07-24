White House slams ‘South Park’ for satirical depiction of Donald Trump

Send this page to someone via email

Another television show has found itself in the crosshairs of the White House‘s wrath, this time for a satirical animated depiction of President Donald Trump in bed with Satan, among other pointed jabs.

Speaking to multiple outlets on Thursday, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called Comedy Central show South Park a “fourth-rate” show and said the program “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread of uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

On Wednesday night, during the show’s 27th season premiere, South Park depicted Trump arguing with the Canadian prime minister, joining Satan in bed as a lover and made several jokes about the size of Trump’s penis.

Always following the news of the day, the South Park episode also mentioned the “Epstein list,” with Satan accusing the president of being on it, while cartoon Trump dodges his accusations.

At one point, Trump strips off his clothes to get into bed with Satan and Satan mentions he heard that the president was on the Epstein list.

“The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?” Trump responds.

“Well, are you on the list or not? It’s weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax,” Satan continues.

Trump replies, “I’m not telling everyone to relax! Relax, guy!”

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show. Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows,” Rogers told Fox News Digital.

The show also mocked media conglomerate Paramount over its recent settlement with Trump, which came ahead of a planned merger with Skydance that will require the approval of Trump’s Federal Communications Commission.

The South Park episode aired just days after creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reached a massive streaming deal with Paramount, valued at more than US$1 billion.

In recent days, Trump and the White House have lashed out at several Hollywood figures, including Stephen Colbert and Joy Behar, for their criticisms over their administration.