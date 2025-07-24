3 people dead in Maple Ridge incident, investigation underway

See more sharing options

Three people are dead following an incident in Maple Ridge, B.C., overnight.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., which investigates police-involved incidents, said officers have been called to a home on 239th Street and 118A Avenue.

The agency said the initial investigation found that the first person appears to have died from a self-inflicted wound around 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived, two other people were also found dead, the agency said.

Two burned-out vehicles sit in front of one of the houses that is behind police tape on Thursday morning.

No other information has been released.